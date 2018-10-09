Business

Daeyong Filling System is one of the best Field Machinery Manufacturer in korea

Since our foundation in 1998 our company has only been engaged in the production Vacuum Blood Collection Product LINE, product plant. Our offer a wide range of operating speeds from 8.500 pcs units per hour and we understand that anything less than the best is good enough. Visit our homepage to click production information firstly and then click DY-05~ DY-08 and then click flickering VOD to display video of the machine. You have good opportunity to expand your business.
Welcome to Production of many sizes by one unit of the machine may produce defective products.one unit of the machine is allowed to produce one size only to prevent production of defective products.
The machine has production capacity of 8,500 pcs per hour considering life of pneumatic parts. Excessive Speed may shorten life of the machine. The auto machine’s production capacity in document may be of no help to your production. The machine’s frequent disorder at running may give you a lot of stress.

Field Machinery Manufacturing
Lathe process
The screws are being made in this stage while internal and external diameter of each part are being cut as well
Milling process
Square, unevenness and partly plane are processed.
Cylinder Grinding Process
Exterior diameter is being trimmed as precisely as +-0.005-0.001.
Plane part grinding
Plane, groove and a right angle is being trimmed as precisely as +-0.005-0.001.

DY-05 Gel Filling Machine (Labelling+Gel filling)
Our auto production line runs well without failure.
1. Model: DY-08 Vacuum Blood Tube Product LINE
a) capacities : 8,500/Hr.
b) b)Filling accuracy : +- 0.002ul
c) Vacuum accuracy : +- 0.003
2. Filling and spray reading
3. Vacuum pressure reading
4. Read filling and vacuum and remove defective product into scrap box in advance.
5. Transfer good quality product only to put 100 pcs into the rack. See our video carefully.
6. An independent machine assembles rubber and plastic cap.
7. Fill gel by independent machine.
8. Do labeling at first and do vacuuming automatically and inspect good quality product and remove defective product and put 100 pcs of good quality product into the rack to do shrinkable film packing automatically.
9. We have adopted high precision valve based on the machine.
Are you looking for Vacuum Cap assembly machine manufacturer and dealer in Korea? Dae Yong Filling System – Since our foundation in 1998 our company has only been engaged in the production Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Machine Manufacturer in Korea Product LINE, product plant

