CBSE, SSC, ICSE and HSC Question papers

Being Indian Doctor !BLESSING OR CURSE…….?
More Than 26 Suicides Of Young Medical Students And Resident Doctors In A Short Span ,Pan India Clearly A Signal Of Ongoing Man Made Disaster…….an analysis . Doctors ,a noble profession have highest rate of the suicide among all the professions worldwide.now developping countries like India are facing these incidences in a huge number which […]
BSE Institute exchanges MoU with Village Transformation to financially literate the backward villages in Maharashtra
Mumbai, June 28, 2018: BSE Institute Ltd has signed an MoU with Village Transformation Foundation today at MMRDA Auditorium in the presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis. The MoU was signed by Shri Ambarish Datta, MD & CEO, BSE Institute Ltd and Shri Ramnath Subramaniam, CEO VSTF. The occasion was also […]
Master in Cooperation and Development: Call for Applicants
Master in Cooperation and Development: a joint degree of University of Pavia, and the School of Advanced Studies IUSS in Italy. Pavia, Italy, July 26, 2018 — The Master in Cooperation and Development is a Second level Master Course (Corso di Master di Secondo Livello) according to the Italian Law, namely a Post-Graduate Program fully […]