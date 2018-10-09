Business

Breast Pumps Market to represent a significant expansion at 5% CAGR by 2026

Unlike other medical devices, the breast pumps have not gone through similar levels of innovation, which has prompted the hackathon at MIT Media Lab in 2014 known as ‘Make the Breast Pump Not Suck’. The global Breast Pumps Market: Global Industry Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2026.

Market Dynamics

The hackathon attracted mass coverage from media bringing highlighting challenges related to various breast pumps. Moreover, in their absence, breast pumps enable women to provide nutritious food to their infants and maintain milk production. However, using a pump is complicated, which could inhibit growth of the breast pumps market in the span of next ten years.

Loud motors, complications in cleaning various parts and high cost has compelled majority of the women to wean. Discreet, easy-to-clean and hands-free are attributes that need to be incorporated in a product, which women are mainly looking for in a product. Manufacturers need to include such attributes in their products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Global Breast Pumps Market to Grow at 5% CAGR through 2026

Segmentation Analysis: Double electric breast pumps will witness relatively high demand as compared to manual and single electric breast pumps. Moreover, relatively fast expression of milk and ease of use feature as the key factors that are fuelling demand for double electric breast pumps.

Regional Analysis

Globally, North America and Western Europe account for major breast pumps market. In 2015, the North America market accounted for revenue share of nearly 35%. Moreover, manufacturers in the developing economies will witness various promising growth opportunities as the market in these regions are still in its inception. Moreover, APEJ will grow at 7.1% CAGR, whereas, Eastern Europe breast pumps market will grow at 4.5% CAGR over the following decade. Furthermore, Russia will be a lucrative market for breast pumps in Eastern Europe and will increase at 4.6% CAGR in the span of next ten years.

Key Players

Key players in the global breast pumps market include Koninklijke Philips N.V, Pigeon Corporation, Jarden Corporation, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Medela Inc., Ameda Inc., Hygeia Medical Group II, Bailey Medical, Handi-Craft Company, Mayborn Group Limited, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd.

