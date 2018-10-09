Ambient lighting Market Research Analysis, growth, Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2022

Market Highlights:

he study reveals that ambient lighting is trending in North America region. The latest ambient lighting is widely used in these region as it can be helpful for the setting mood of the customer. These lighting elements can be used in conjunction with other sensory factors including sounds, haptic feedback and others. The LED ambient lighting has huge demand in the market as it is used in cartoon-style rendering where dark shadows may be undesirable and will increase the overall brightness of the room. For instance, LED ambient lighting is widely used in restaurants which has greater flexibility to change its color easily with little added expense.

Access Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4196

In North America region, the ambient lighting demand is growing as imparts aesthetic look, modernization of infrastructure, low power consumption, and others. The prominent companies such as Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Häfele GmbH & Co KG (Germany), are offering ambient lighting products for infrastructure projects, are driving the growth of the ambient lighting market for hardware. Moreover, the ambient lighting market is growing with the growing trend of digital technology. The latest technologies in smartphones are designed which minimize the number of lights in the screne.

The global ambient lighting market is growing rapidly over 11% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 94 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Enterprise Lighting LTD (U.S.)

Unity Technologies SF (U.S.)

Cree, Inc. (U.S.)

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.)

Häfele GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Pasolite (India)

LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Thorn Lighting (U.K)

OSRAM Licht GmBH (Germany)

Regional Analysis:

By region, the ambient lighting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World. The North America market is leading globally with the highest amount of revenue being generated from the region. It will exercise its dominance over the global market throughout the assessment period. The major factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region are the increased demand and widening range of applications in both residential and commercial sectors. Europe market will thrive at a rapid pace over the next couple of years owing to increased demand from the residential construction sector, industrial sector, etc.

Asia Pacific market will exhibit tremendous potential for the growth and expansion of the market. It will show a steep rise in the amount of revenue creation during the projection period. The booming automotive and infrastructure industries in emerging economies such as India, China, and, Japan will proliferate the revenue creation in the region. Furthermore, increasing disposable income, rising standards of living, the growing population of upper-middle-class families will propel the expansion of the ambient lighting market. The Rest of the World will account for the least share and demonstrate a steady upward swing during the assessment period.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global ambient lighting market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the ambient lighting market. The ambient lighting is gaining huge demand due to low power consumption, low cost and others. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for ambient lighting during the forecast period.

Global Ambient lighting Market Segmentation

The global ambient lighting market is bifurcated on the basis of type, components, applications and region. The type is segmented intodown lighting, surface mounted lighting, suspended lighting, track lighting and others. The components is segmented into hardware, software, services and others. The applications is segmented residential, commercial (automotive, hospitals, offices) and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ambient-lighting-market-4196

Intended Audience

Ambient lighting manufacturing companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Ambient lighting providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com