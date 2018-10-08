Travel insurance can generally be prescribed at the time of the booking of a trip to cover accurately the duration of that trip; policy can cover a boundless number of trips within a set time frame. An insurance is designed to cover the losses, costs and reduce the risk associated with, unpredicted happenings you might suffer while traveling. When something drives wrong, insurance will help you handle with the worry of the situation and permit you to cover the expenses without strain on your savings and finances.
Travel insurance is a specialized form of insurance that is intended to cover trip cancellation in emergencies, damage of baggage, hijack, flight accident (death or injury), loss of passport while travelling worldwide or nationally this are some of the aspects that will boost the growth of global travel insurance. Deficiency of guidance and awareness is a chief issue that restraints travelers from opting for travel insurance Furthermore, factors, such as rise in globalization, growth in tourism, and trade practices are expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.
Travel Insurance Market is segmented on the basis of insurance cover type, distribution channel, user type and geography. The component insurance type segment is further classified into single trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance and long stay travel insurance. On the basis of distribution channel, the segmentation consists insurance intermediaries, insurance company, bank, insurance, insurance broker, insurance aggregator, and other. Further user type segment has been classified into senior citizens (age of 60 years and above), education traveler, backpackers, business traveler, family traveler and fully independent traveler.
The key players operating in the global travel insurance market American Express Company, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Travel Insured International, Allianz Global Assistance, AXA SA, Tokio Marine HCC Medical Insurance Services Group, Aviva PLC, Travel Safe, CSA Travel Protection, Travel Insured International, AIG Travel,
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of the global travel insurance market with respect to major segments such as insurance cover type, distribution channel type and user type as well.
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016–2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of the global travel insurance market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the global travel insurance market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Travel Insurance Market System Segmentation
Insurance Cover Segment
Single Trip Travel Insurance
Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance
Long-Stay Travel Insurance
Distribution Channel Segment
Insurance Intermediaries
Insurance Company
Bank
Insurance Broker
Insurance Aggregator
Others
Users Segment
Senior Citizens (Above age of 60 years)
Education Traveler
Backpackers
Business Traveler
Family Traveler
Fully independent Traveler
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
