Translation India Laid a Milestone in the International Solar Alliance 2018

India Laid a Milestone in the International Solar Alliance 2018

New Delhi, India: Translation India left a mark under its name by deploying its advanced Interpretation Equipments for the 1st Assembly of International Solar Alliance (ISA) held on 2nd and 3rd of October held in Delhi NCR. Honorable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi inaugurated the event at the Vigyan Bhawan on 2nd October 2018.

Delegates from 47 countries assembled at the Indian Expo Centre, Greater Noida on the 3rd October 2018. The event was addressed by Mr. Raj Kumar Singh (MoS, Independent Charge, Ministry of Power).

Translation India backed up the event with its team of Expert simultaneous Interpreters along with its quality Interpretation Equipment. The organization provided simultaneous Interpretation of major languages like French, Spanish, Arabic and Hindi. The 3-day Assembly will incorporate an Inaugural Session, trailed by the Assembly Session and Technical Sessions.

Translation India has converted numerous national and international events into grand successes. “We are happy to be a part of the 1st assembly of ISA “Ram Kesarwani, CEO of Translation India, happily exclaimed. With more than 5000 clients under its cap, Translation India is the most trusted company for delivering advanced Simultaneous interpretation Equipment in India as well as abroad.

