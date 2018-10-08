Business

TE Connectivity Announced Sliver Internal Cabled Interconnects

TE Connectivity (TE) announced Sliver internal cabled interconnect system provides a solution to data rate increase challenges. It is flexible, robust and provides optimal signal integrity – while also saving space and lowering design costs.

Hong Kong, October 06, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE) announced Sliver internal cabled interconnect system provides a solution to data rate increase challenges. It is flexible, robust and provides optimal signal integrity – while also saving space and lowering design costs. With a 0.6mm contact pitch, Sliver products are super slim, allowing you to fit more inside the box. In addition to card-edge configurations, TE provides a highly robust metal housing design on the connector cage to help withstand cable pull while an active latch provides additional connection security. This new connectivity technology simplifies design and helps lower overall costs by eliminating the need for re-timers and more costly lower-loss PCB materials while reaching speeds up to 56 Gbps with the use of TE high speed cable.

Sliver Internal Cabled Interconnects meet all current protocol performance requirements for PCIe Gen 3/4 (8G & 16G), SAS-3/4 (6G, 12G, & 24G), Ethernet protocols (10G & 25G per lane), InfiniBand (28G), and expected to meet performance for IEEE & OIF 56 Gbps, PCIe Gen 5, and SAS-5. Sizing options include 1C (x4), 2C (x8), and 4C (x16) in both right angle, and vertical sizes. All module cards can plug into any alternate configuration by design. It supports a variety of protocols (x16 PCIe, up to PCIe Gen 5 and Ethernet 56G). Only mid-board copper product with a pull tab on the plug and alignment features on the receptacle.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

