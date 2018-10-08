Uncategorized

She Did It! the movement for female entrepreneurs, is launching this October

Gatineau, Québec (October 06, 2018) – Ottawa and Gatineau’s newest women’s network, She Did It! will launch on Friday, October 19 and Saturday, October 20, 2018. Presented by eminent female personality Kareen Aristide, a speaker, coach, consultant, and trainer, the She Did It! movement will bring together aspiring and established female entrepreneurs and provide them with a platform for growth and support as they strive to achieve new milestones, both professionally and personally. She Did It! will accomplish its mission to inspire and encourage female entrepreneurs through a web series, talk show, networking events, and mastermind groups. Women will have new opportunities to meet, connect, and be inspired to have faith in themselves and start something of their own or grow their existing ventures.

This movement will host some wow-worthy programs during its launch event. Friday, October 19th will open with a cocktail party and networking, followed by the movie screening of Dream, Girl and a Q&A style talk show with local female entrepreneurs. These successful women in business come from different backgrounds are are sure to motivate attendees to dream bigger and accomplish more in their respective businesses. Saturday, October 20th will feature a day-long tradeshow where attendees will have the opportunity to meet female entrepreneurs showcasing their products and services.

There are several ways for interested women to participate in the She Did It! launch weekend. Depending on the option selected, attendees will have the opportunity to win special prizes, receive a FREE business listing on event program, FREE professional photo shoot, and one year of membership in the She Did It! network. More details about the She Did It! launch weekend are available at http://shedidit.ca.

About She Did It!:
She Did It! is a movement launched by Kareen Aristide, with a mission of helping female entrepreneurs connect and grow both personally and professionally in the Ottawa-Gatineau area by providing networking and mastermind opportunities.

For more information, visit http://shedidit.ca.

Media Contact:
Mrs. Kareen Aristide
She Did It!
Call: 819-639-0912
Mail: info@shedidit.ca

