Business

Seyoung Metal Co., Ltd. has grown rapidly as a professional manufacturing and exporting company

Comment(0)

It started as a trading company specializing in the export of kitchenware in 1999, and has expanded its business into PVC hose manufacturing business and now exports its products to more than 40 countries around the world. Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth by supplying excellent products to customers. We are also increasing our reputation by exporting our products to overseas markets. Seyoung Metal has grown to become a world-class company by employing professional personnel with the value that nothing is more important than human resources.
SPRAY HOSE
Spray hose is available in many application. Material is used for non-toxic much higher than a spray hose with other material. The low weight and choice of materials are without concessions to the work pressure and flexibility of the Seyoung Spray hose, these are just excellent. Spray Hose Pipe Manufacturer
Overview
Material PVC, Yarn
Color Yellow, Orange, Green, Black, and Red or customized
Reinforcement 3 Layer Weaved with Yarn
Temperature Range -20°C to 85°C
To spray agricultural chemical, machine, and
Implement that call for high pressure.
Excellent at durability against high pressure.
Flexible, Light weight construction.
Made of kink-resistant rugged PVC, very easy to keep.
Beautiful exterior.
Good durability against climate, abrasion, and chemical agent.
Power Flexible Spray Hose
OverviewMaterialPVC, YarnColorYellow, Orange, Green, Black, Red or customizedReinforcement5 Layer Braided with YarnTemperature Range-20°C to 85°C
To spray agricultural chemical, machine, and
Implement that call for high pressure.
Excellent at durability against high pressure.
Flexible, Light weight construction.

Made of kink-resistant rugged PVC, very easy to keep. PVC One Touch Gas Hose Korea
Beautiful exterior. Good durability against climate, abrasion, and chemical agent.

Also Read
Business

WeCutFoam Is Offering New Services – Fabrication of Illuminated Letters and Signs

WeCutFoam, a foam cutting services company in Silicon Valley, CA is expanding its services to include fabrication of illuminated letters, logo, characters and signs. The illuminated letters and signs are created with LED back lights with halo effects or with front marquee-like lights. WeCutFoam is proud to announce that it is offering its new services […]
Business

Global Plant Automation Solutions Market Key Players, CAGR(5.59%), Trends and forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Plant Automation Solutions Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Plant Automation Solutions industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Plant […]
Business

5 Options To Look For When Buying An Umbrella

The majority of us go to the industry to get an umbrella only when the sky is overcast or when the umbrellas we already have break down inside a downpour. If you have been looking to purchase a single, we suggest that you just comply with our strategies. Essentially, we’ve put a lot of umbrellas […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *