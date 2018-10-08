Seyoung Metal Co., Ltd. has grown rapidly as a professional manufacturing and exporting company

It started as a trading company specializing in the export of kitchenware in 1999, and has expanded its business into PVC hose manufacturing business and now exports its products to more than 40 countries around the world. Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth by supplying excellent products to customers. We are also increasing our reputation by exporting our products to overseas markets. Seyoung Metal has grown to become a world-class company by employing professional personnel with the value that nothing is more important than human resources.

SPRAY HOSE

Spray hose is available in many application. Material is used for non-toxic much higher than a spray hose with other material. The low weight and choice of materials are without concessions to the work pressure and flexibility of the Seyoung Spray hose, these are just excellent. Spray Hose Pipe Manufacturer

Overview

Material PVC, Yarn

Color Yellow, Orange, Green, Black, and Red or customized

Reinforcement 3 Layer Weaved with Yarn

Temperature Range -20°C to 85°C

To spray agricultural chemical, machine, and

Implement that call for high pressure.

Excellent at durability against high pressure.

Flexible, Light weight construction.

Made of kink-resistant rugged PVC, very easy to keep.

Beautiful exterior.

Good durability against climate, abrasion, and chemical agent.

Power Flexible Spray Hose

