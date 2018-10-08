Business

Remann Co. IT Asset Recycling advantages and IT Rescue process in Korea

Comment(0)

REMANn Co. were established in 2008 in order to solve such social issue. Persons who have same minds in making re-manufactured computers that are reliable and as good as new one established the company jointly. ICT equipment should be disposed safely because it has important information of company or individual person.
REMANn Co. were social enterprise that recycles, reuses and remanufactures unused electronic equipment. We produce and sell re-manufactured computer equipped with appropriate function through refurbishing and upgrade of used computer. We protect environment through re-circulation of natural resource and contribute to digital divide.
IT Asset Recycling
However, in case that reuse is not possible due to several reasons, we recycle them according to the legal procedure (Korea). For example, if repair cost is too much, if it is crucial defective and not safe, or if it is not used any more due to new technology, we recycle them. IT asset Data Security service provider
The advantages to your business
Legal Disposal:
Arbitrary burying or burning of electronic products is prohibited by law.
REMANn Co. own recycling license (Korea) and recycles electronic products according to the legal procedure.
Environmental Value:
Partial elements of electronic products can be reused. In order to raise physical recycling rate, we sort out by separating relevant constitutional elements physically.
Information Protection:
Most of IT equipment may have medium that stores important information of customer.
REMANn protects important information of customer by disposing storage medium that is installed in major equipment safely.
IT ASSET Reuse
Re-deployment in the company after modifying it. (Ex. call center, agency)
Data Erase, Genuine OS Installation, Transport and Installation
Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher program is for large refurbishers headquartered worldwide who meet a minimum average threshold of 1,000PCs shipped per month.
Refurbishers in the program professionally refurbish desktop and laptop computers and servers with genuine Microsoft software. Used computer sale in korea
Windows plus, Windows Live Services and Microsoft Security Essentials provides a complete refurbished PC solution at a great value.

REMANn’s Strength
• Incomparable REMANn’s Competitiveness
• The key is job reduction of staff
• Proved REMANn’s Re-manufacturing & Repair Technology
• Largest Re-manufacturing Facility in Korea
• Possession of Professional Data Destruction Technology and Risk Management

Also Read
Business

Global 2-Cyanopyridine Market 2018 – Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The market insights strategic on Global 2-Cyanopyridine Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on 2-Cyanopyridine industry chain analysis, executive summary, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of […]
Business

Global Business Intelligence Market Growth Analysis by CAGR(10.73%), Manufacturers, Types, Applications and Forecasts 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Business Intelligence Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Business Intelligence industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Business Intelligence Report […]
Business

Ethanol Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

We have produced a new premium report Ethanol Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Ethanol. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *