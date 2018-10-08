perfect nike air max jr south beach

Since legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield put the brand’s revolutionary air technology on display in 1987, the Air Max has earned a devoted following that includes sneakerheads, athletes, pop stars and, most recently, the fashion elite. Rita Ora rocks them on- and offstage, and Beyoncé has been spotted in a pair (in Liquid Gold, of course). Fashion Week attendees count on the sneaker for walking comfortably from show to show, and minimalist-style-queen Phoebe Philo pairs them with understated separates. The sneaker is majorly cushioned, incredibly innovative and super fly—a solid streetwear staple. March is Nike Air Max month and to celebrate, we’re looking back at a few iterations of the game-changing sneaker.

The initial need for the Nike Mars Yard Overshoe was simple: In late winter, one’s feet get cold and wet.

“The Mars Yard Overshoe, its nickname is the March Yard — for March, the worst month of the year. It is wet, your feet are wet the whole month of March,” says Tom Sachs.

But its story is more complex — one of trials and errors, questions and answers.

Sachs learns by doing, more explicitly by making, most directly by testing. The artist, who came to fame as a sculptor and now works across a variety of media, embraces transparency in materials and the underpinnings of how things work.