Operational Database Management Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast Report

Market Highlights:

An operational database management system which is also called OLTP -On Line Transaction Processing databases are used to manage rapidly increasing and changing data in real-time. The database allows to modify the data which includes add, change or delete data, doing it in real-time. In Operational database, all kinds of business information such as information about a business department, employees, proposals, and training status among others are stored in the database in real time.

This market is driven by the increasing demand of the cost-effective and flexible solutions in cloud along with features like elasticity, scalability and automated backup. Demand for operational database will increase in data depository of various organization is becoming difficult to manage with the traditional approach. The demand of operational database is increasing across various industries such as healthcare, government, energy, insurance, financial services, entertainment, education and telecom among others.

The Global Operational Database Market is expected to grow from US ~$28 Billion in 2016 to US~$ 60 Billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of ~5%. However, security & privacy concern among the users is one of the major restraints affecting the market growth.

Major Key Players

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

SAP SE (Germany),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

InterSystems Corporation (U.S.),

MongoDB Inc. (U.S.),

MarkLogic corp. (U.S.),

Neo Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

MariaDB Corporation (Finland),

Aerospike Inc. (U.S.)

Datastax Inc. (U.S.)

Industry Trends:

Microsoft is revolutionizing the market by offering users an ecosystem of partners, including Mariner to help with better planning, easier deployment, and adequate support. Its analytic platform system (APS) has emerged as a clear market winner in recent years.

Amazon’s Redshift is also one such program that empowers users with the control over common administrative task automation.

Major companies are also trying to lower their business expenditure through effective handling of operational efficiency. Kafka and Amazon Kinesis have strengthened their market presence by allowing the organizations use of surface analytics.

Segmentation:

The global operational database management market can be segmented on the basis of application, component, organization size and end-user.

Application-wise segmentation includes data formatting, data validation, error tracking, and others.

Based on component, the market can be segmented into hardware and software.

Organization size based segmentation includes small, medium, and large. Small industries are rapidly adopting this efficient technology to scale their operations. They are also providing the market with a substantial boost that could enhance the prospect of the global market.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into healthcare, government, energy, insurance, financial services, entertainment, education, telecom, and others. Bank, insurance, and financial services are among the top revenue generators.

Regional Analysis:

The global operational database management market can be segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is leading the market from the front owing to its trend of adopting the latest technologies faster and a robust infrastructure that could support the cloud-based technology. In addition, the presence of multiple market giants and the presence of a considerable number of end-user industries have helped the market benefit from the implementation of such technology.

Europe is following North America closely in terms of generating the revenue and expanding the business. Various manufacturing and transportation companies are also incorporating this system at a rapid speed ensuring a prosperous market ahead.

APAC is a region with the highest potential for growth and value. The market players have realized the importance of operational database management and currently compete with the international brand players in terms of quality and pricing. Also, the presence of a number of developing countries has helped the region in registering thriving industries across myriad sectors which is again widening the horizon for implementation of the operational database.

Intended Audience