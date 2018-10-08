Large-scale LNG Term Stronginals Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2023

Global Large-scale LNG Terminals Market: Snapshot

Rising focus on shale gas production has changed the demand-supply demographic of several energy producing regions across the globe in the past few years. The shale boom in the U.S. is on the verge of making North America, a major importer of crude oil and natural gas in the past years, an exporter of LNG. The urgency to improve production and supply infrastructure owing to such changes is the key facilitator of growth for the global large-scale LNG terminals market.

Global Large-scale LNG Terminals Market: Overview

The research report analyzes the market for large-scale LNG terminals in terms of throughput in MMTPA. For the research, 2016 has been considered as the base year and forecasts have been provided for 2017-2023.

Large-scale LNG terminals include terminals with throughput more than 300,000 tons per annum. All other terminals below this capacity are not within the scope of this study. For some countries, the percentage of large-scale terminal throughput as a percentage of overall throughput was available directly from secondary sources or was established through primary interviews. For regional segments, where there was dearth of data from both primary and secondary sources, percentages were established using benchmarking and estimates.

The report studies the large-scale LNG terminals market in terms of type, technology, and geography. Included in the report is CAGR for each segment under different category and their growth behavior through 2023. Past and current market figures have been used to present projections until 2023.

Global Large-scale LNG Terminals Market: Report Snapshot

The executive summary section of the report includes market snapshot of the global large-scale LNG terminals market and comparative analysis by geography in terms of value for the 2017-2023 forecast timeframe.

The market overview section of the large-scale LNG terminals market report looks into vital market indicators such as demand drivers, challenges, and opportunities that could have a bearing on the said market over the 2017-2023 forecast period. Some other vital indices such as market attractiveness analysis by geography and Porter’s five forces analysis have been presented in the report as well. These indicators throw light on bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutes, and competitive rivalry between players in the large-scale LNG terminals market.

In addition, market share analysis of key players in the past has been provided in this report. This information enables readers for a know-how of the competitive hierarchy in the large-scale LNG terminals market in the past. The section concludes with a section on value chain analysis of the large-scale LNG terminals market. The interaction and roles of various stakeholders, right from producers of natural gas and LNG to distributors and final end-users have been explained in detail.

Global Large-scale LNG Terminals Market: Research Methodology

The making of the report involved using proven research methodologies and verifiable assumptions. Some of the factors considered for deriving forecasts were growth in production and availability of natural gas in regions, increasing demand from the marine and road transportation sectors, rising consumption from other sectors – such as power, development of large natural gas fields, and policy-based directives to increase natural gas consumption and reduce emissions.

Some secondary sources reached out to analyze the large-scale LNG terminals market are company websites and company annual reports, Oil & Gas Journal, Rigzone, U.S. Energy Information Administration, BP Statistical Review of the World, and International Energy Agency.