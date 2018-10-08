Sports

Great Sports Infra successfully installs world class synthetic turf at Md. Shahid Astro Turf Hockey stadium

Comment(0)

Great Sports Infra, FIH Certified Field Builder, installed FieldTurf’s world-class synthetic turf for hockey at Md. Shahid Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Chennai. It was tested & certified as a Global Category hockey field and has been recognized with a Certificate of Field Performance by the FIH.

ICF is now ready to host national as well as international level games. A five-day tournament, MP Murugesh Memorial hockey tournament was hosted at this venue wherein teams from ICF, Indian Bank, Central Excise, Southern Railway, and IOB had participated.

Mr. Anil Kumar, Managing Director, Great Sports Infra, on the inauguration of the event, stated “We are delighted that Great Sports Infra team has successfully developed the hockey stadium as per the International Standards. It’s our endeavor to build a sustainable sports infrastructure in the country. We would like to thank the management and the staff members of ICF Hockey Stadium at Chennai who have been instrumental in helping us build an international standard hockey field in record time.”

The Stadium was inaugurated by Mr. Ajit Pal Singh (Former World Cup-winning captain, India). The inauguration was graced by Indian hockey Olympians, Integral Coach Factory team, and international celebrities like V. Baskaran, R. Prabhakaran, Dinesh Nayak, S. Thirumalvalavan, Adam Sinclair, and many more.

Also Read
Sports

DD National India Live Streaming

Watch DD National (DD 1) Live Cricket Streaming Asia Cup 2018. Asia Cup will start from 15th September. All the matches will be live Telecast from U.A.E. Indian Cricket Fans will be watching Live Cricket Streaming on DD National (DD1). Apart From DD 1, DD Sports will also bring Live coverage only for Team India […]
Sports

BEST WEIGHT BENCH REVIEWS FOR ENTHUSIASTS

best weight benches :Fitness devotees love well-defined muscle tones. Men and women in general love to stay strong. Athletes wishing to enhance their sports performance. Meeting all these expectations becomes easy when you have one of the best weight benches. Well, we have brought you a precise overview of the top products. When you are […]
Sports

Enhanced Designs For Commercial Toilet Cubicle/Lockers in UAE

Leading commercial toilet solution provider Sabt industry LLC has enhanced the architecture and designs of lockers and cubicles for better customer satisfaction in UAE. The elegant design and fine quality architecture brings a mesmerizing effect on the client. WC designs and structures set their importance with mass gathering at different places and events such as […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *