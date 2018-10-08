Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh performs live in Pune, on October 20th

Comment(0)

Pune will witness the charismatic Diljit Dosanjh live in concert for the very first time ever. The talented performer rose to stardom with his music and singing prowess. His long list of hits such as Ek Kudi, Do you know, and Raat di Gedi made the whole of India tap to the beats. similarly, his movies Udata Punjab and Soorma have not only been acknowledged at the National Awards but also greatly enticed the audience.

Come October 20th, we promise you will be smitten by his melodious voice and desi swag. Following are the details that you will need to book your tickets and see him in person, exclusively in your city.

Booking at https://ticketexpress.in/event/diljit-dosanjh-live-in-concert/
Start Date: October20,2018,18:00
End Date: October 20, 2018 22:30

VIP: ₹7,999.00
Fan Club: ₹2,999.00
Standing: ₹999.00

Address: Laxmi Lawns,Kad Wasti,Hadapsar, Magarpatta City, Pune, Maharashtra, India

Also Read
Entertainment

Groundbreaking Escape Artists Houdini and Dorothy are the Inspiration for Young Adult novel, The Art of Escaping

Houdini and Female Houdini Dorothy Dietrich are the inspiration for the new novel “The Art of Escaping.” Scranton, PA, June 25, 2018 — Houdini and Female Houdini Dorothy Dietrich are the inspiration for the new novel “The Art of Escaping.” Dorothy Dietrich has been named as one of the top four escape artists in history. […]
Entertainment

Pune’s Dr. Gaurangi Shrawat crowned Mrs India – Empress of The Nation 2018

Pune’s Dr. Gaurangi Shrawat crowned Mrs India – Empress of The Nation 2018 Pune’s renowned cosmetologist, Dr. Gaurangi Shrawat won the prestigious Mrs India – Empress of The Nation 2018 pageant, held on 9th September at Hyatt Pune, where 32 gorgeous women vied with each other for the coveted crown, amidst much glitter and glamour. […]
Entertainment

There could be more chances to lotto am mittwochgewinnzahlen

editor

One great part of playing the lotto every Wednesday (and Saturday) is the excitement that surrounds the draw. There are millions who participate in the German lotto 6 out of 49 because they know that cracking the jackpot will make them a millionaire. Some players are of the opinion that there are more chances of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *