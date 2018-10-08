Coronary Stent Market to Register Strong Growth at CAGR 7.56% by 2023 | Global Key Players – Boston Scientific, Cook Group, Biotronik, B. Braun Melsungen

The Coronary Stent Market was worth USD 6.27 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 12.08 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56% during the forecast period. Increasing aged populace is considered as a high effect rendering driver for this market. The most recent treatments accessible in cardiac care are anticipated to expand the life expectancy of the elderly populace subset. Thereby, with expanding aged populace the interest for coronary stents is foreseen to ascend over the figure period. Advancements in technology in coronary stents are additionally foreseen to bolster the market development. These progressions are enhancing precision, giving extra abilities to upgrade the work process, and encouraging the reduction of errors.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The DES segment comprising biodegradable and non-biodegradable DES is the leading the product segment of the market and is anticipated to continue leading over the upcoming years. The BVS products are foreseen to develop significantly over the estimate time frame. Launch of new products of Magmaris and Magnitude are foreseen to expand the interest for BVS products.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Geographically, North America was driving the market in 2016 and is foreseen to exhibit a similar pattern over the forecast period. North America is the business pioneer inferable from the reimbursement schemes, increasing rates of diseases, and existence of substantial number of organizations which help in product availability. Increasing aged populace, unhealthy way of life and expanding medicinal tourism in Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the market.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Boston Scientific, Cook Group, Biotronik, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, C. R. Bard, Stentys, MicroPort Scientific, Medtronic and Terumo Corporation. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

2.Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3.Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Countries to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

