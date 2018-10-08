Bulk SMS Service which has transformed the way of Business

Marketing via SMS is ideally one of the cheapest and most accessible forms of marketing that a business can adopt. From the small-scale business to large scale business, communicating and connecting with customers via SMS has been in existence for a long time. Even in this era of the Internet, one cannot deny the super importance of SMS for both promotional and transactional usage. It is one of the most reliable platforms to market your product. Even the bulk of the population who are not connected to the internet or do not have Smartphone can be made aware of any information and alerts all via SMS.

Advantages of SMS Service :

That is why Bulk SMS Service is increasingly used by every marketing department of the company to provide the effective and smooth delivery of SMS to their clients and customers.

From the new product launch to new coupon codes, from account confirmation to the transaction via OTP, Bulk SMS Service can handle all these concerns very adeptly. With so many benefits that the Bulk SMS is providing, here are the top reasons why you should adopt it for your business:

# You can selectively send the SMS to the particular segment of customers. In the digital marketing platforms, the website could be accessed by anyone. But in the Bulk SMS Service, you can send particular SMS to a specific group of customer. For example, you can send some promotional gifts or surprise offers to only those customers who have won them.

# SMS is one of the fastest ways to reach to your customers. From the OTP SMS for the transaction to the alerts, SMS will reach faster and is read almost immediately by the customers. According to a study, around 85 percent of the customers have admitted to reading the SMS immediately after the Bulk SMS Service sends them.

# If you want to reach out to the customers who are not registered with the DND service, then SMS is the ideal way to reach to the customer. Say in Email; chances are there that your advertisements or the promotional offer link may straightaway go to spam box without the notice of your customers. But in the case of SMS, there is no such thing as Spam inbox Even if your SMS is marked spam; still, it will be notified to the customers as soon as it reaches.

# Promoting via tele-calling is not supported by many clients. Many do not like to pick up the calls during rush hours only to receive anything related to advertisements. But with the SMS, you can simply send the SMS with the advertisement alert to the customers, who will read it at his or her free time and get to know about your offer.