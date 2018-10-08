Education

Blossom Kochhar at India Skills 2018

Comment(0)

India Skills 2018 competition has been held from the 2nd-6th October 2018 at the Aerocity Ground, New Delhi. This competition is held every two years at national level to promote and encourage skilling among the young persons in India. The competitors from 27 states and Union Territories battle out in 46 skills, 8 traditional skills and 4 demo skills. It is the first time, Abilympics (Olympics of Abilities), being organised under the India Skills competition.

Blossom Kochhar “I am so proud to see that skilling taking an extremely important role among the youth in India. These are young children below the age of 20 years who have taken skilling so seriously and making our country proud”, says Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Co-Chairperson for Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council”.

Blossom Kochhar College for Creative Arts & Designs (BKCCAD) is proud to see its students compete in the IndiaSkills Competition 2018. In hairdressing out of 9 candidates competing from all over the nation, two are from BKCCAD. In beauty out of the 10 candidates competing from all cross India, two are from BKCCAD. They had undergone rigorous training and Boot Camps to participate in this competition. Boot camps and training were organised at the BKCCAD academy under renowned industry veterans as an opportunity for the students to learn and experience.

Also Read
Education

Colors of joy celebrated by VAATSAALYAA with orphans

editor

Colors of joy celebrated by VAATSAALYAA with orphans Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education celebrated Holi festival with orphanage kids of ‘Masum Zindagi ‘ at Ekta Vihar, R K Puram sector -6, New Delhi. Vaatsaalyaa Trust is working in the field of education for the uplifting of the students from the weaker section of the society. […]
Education

Improving Company Goals through Performance Appraisal Reviews

Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Improving Company Goals through Performance Appraisal Reviews” attendees will Understand conduct motivational and directional performance appraisal reviews, it will help to motivate employees to achieve goals and increase their value to the organization. The event will be held LIVE on Monday, Sep 10, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST […]
Education

Global Underslab Vapor Barriers Market Outlook, Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2023

The complete research framework on Global Underslab Vapor Barriers Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Underslab Vapor […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *