Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals Market is being driven by increasing awareness among people.

Nuclear drugs are mainly drugs containing radioactive elements emitting radionuclides for ionizing radiation. Its main application lies in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases that conventional medicines fail to achieve. Radiopharmaceuticals are unique in that they are used to directly target specific sites of body organs where the drug can emit radiation. These radiations are captured by gamma cameras located near the patient. The radiation dose in these pharmaceuticals is kept as low as possible to avoid the side effects of radiation exposure.

Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals Market size was around USD 1.25 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness among people about radiopharmaceuticals, availability of radiopharmaceuticals, growing risk of fatal cancer and other diseases that may lead to death, increasing number of hospitals that practice radioisotopes in medicine. Restraints of the market are high investments and strict regulations and short life span of radioisotopes are the hinders of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Radiopharmaceuticals market has geographically segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. India and China hold a potential market for radioisotope due to rising healthcare and increasing demand for different radioisotopes in various treatments and applications.

Major companies in the market are GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Medix Inc., Segami Corporation, Positron Corporation, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Naviscan Inc., Bayer Healthcare, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and IBA Molecular Imaging.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

