Action choreographer Prateek Parmar’s Suryansh receives massive appreciation

umbai, Suryansh, the most anticipated Gujarati film of the year, hit the theatres on October 5th. The Freddy Daruwala and Heena Achhra starrer has lived up to its hype. Suryansh is a one of its kind film in Gujarati cinema, where storylines with action at its core are very rare.

Prateek Parmar is the man behind the incredible action sequences in the movie. Parmar is a trained martial arts practitioner, who has also choreographed the action sequences in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, CID, Surya the Supercop. Talking about the action scenes designed by him, he says, “I really wanted the action to stand out. A lot of it is inspired by western action movies and icons. I am elevated that the audience took a liking to something new like this.”

Suryansh had already gained a huge following of action lovers since the trailer launch. It is being described as a “thrilling roller coaster ride of action, drama, emotions, mystery and an ending that is impossible to predict.” The audience loved the extensive action scenes designed by Prateek Parmar.

Parmar is professionally trained in wing chun, karate, taekwondo and wushu. He has been practicing martial arts for several years and is also a national level gold medalist and can perform the most daring stunts without any external equipments. Prateek will also be seen as a cast in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film was the first Indian movie to win the People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

