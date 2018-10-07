Uncategorized

Life Comparisons Offers Complete Range of Life Insurance Products to Families

Surrey, (October 07, 2018) – Life Comparisons makes it easier for customers to choose suitable insurance coverage. The company offers an entire range of life insurance products. It is backed by advisors who are regulated by the FCA and can help customers get the most appropriate coverage that can protect them as well as their families.

The insurance products include policies that extend Family Protection, and provide for families when customers / policy holders are no more. These also offer Mortgage Protection that ensures coverage for mortgage repayments in case the worst happens.
The products also cover Critical Illness, and customers can get a tax-free amount if they are diagnosed with a grave ailment.

Customers offer high ratings to Life Comparisons, as the company offers unbiased advice free of cost. This helps customers to take decisions that suit their requirements in the best possible way. Its FCA-regulated advisors are highly knowledgeable about the wide range of options that can be found. This helps them easily evaluate the financial background and the requirements of every individual. Customers, with the guidance of the advisors, can pick the most appropriate cheap life insurance coverage for their needs depending on their individual situation.

About Life Comparisons:
Life Comparisons offers life insurance products that satisfy the needs of customers and provides them as well as their dear ones with optimal protection. It has over 50 plans on offer.

For further information or enquiries, visit http://www.lifecomparisons.co.uk/.

Media Contact:
Sandy Farm Business Centre, Farnham, Surrey GU10 1PX
Phone no: 01252 246408
Email: Support@lifesecurityfinance.co.uk.

