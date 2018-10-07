Tech

Create Professional CAD Drawings Affordably

Professional designers routinely rely on expensive CAD packages, such as the industry-leading AutoCAD suite, which certainly doesn’t come cheap. Fortunately, there is now an affordable alternative in the form of nanoCAD Plus, a feature-packed CAD solution that doesn’t compromise on features and professionalism. Even more importantly, it is fully compatible with the industry-standard DWG format popularized by AutoCAD, which means you don’t need to use a separate program for opening and editing DWG files. In other words, you can keep working with the most widely recognized format of professional 2D drawings without having to spend a fortune for the privilege.

For those migrating from AutoCAD or just getting started for the first time with CAD software, nanoCAD Plus provides an instantly familiar layout and user interface empowered by simple controls and standard drawing functions. It supports DWG formats of all versions, including those that are over two decades old, so there’s no such thing as a DWG file that the program can’t work with. The newest edition sports optimized performance thanks to built-in compatibility with both consumer- and professional-grade graphics cards. It also include command-line support with dynamic input at the pointer.

nanoCAD Plus is built with customization and flexibility in mind, allowing you to tailor your workspace to fit perfectly with your workspace and operational processes. Version 8 of nanoCAD Plus brings a new level of design to your digital workshop, complete with a refined user interface, and it’s available in both 32- and 64-bit versions. With a total cost of ownership of $180 per year or $220 for a floating-network license, it’s simply unbeatable, plus you’ll have free updates for the entire duration of your subscription. Get started today at http://nanocad.com/page/NanoCADPlus.

