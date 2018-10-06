VishwaAgrotech is one of the Best Cattle Feed(Silage and Total Mixed Ration ) seller in both the states of Telangana and AndhraPradesh .

We Vishwa Tej sheep farms a wing of an Vishwa Agro tech which is situated in Rampur Village is just 2km from NH-44 about 150+ Km from Hyderabad,Telangana of southern India, is now the Successful sheep and goat farm.We also provide Cattle feed (Silage & TMR)for Live stocks.Silage is fermented, high moisture stored fodder which can be fed to cattle, sheep, and goat. Guaranteed increase in milk yield and Weight gain. TMR – Total Mixed Ration is the Balanced Diet for all Livestock that combines Specified all nutrients,concentrations into a single mix.Made from legume non-legume Roughage’s, concentrates, minerals and vitamins.we also provide Hedge Lucerne Seeds,Africantall Maize Seeds, SSG Seeds.
