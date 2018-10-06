Lifestyle

SHAGUN GUPTA UNVEILS EXQUISITE RINGS FOR THIS FESTIVE SEASON

Comment(0)

Shagun Gupta, renowned for her outstanding gemstone selection and curation invites you to sprinkle those memorable festive moments with the eternal twinkle of precious stones. Her latest inventory of rings is prized especially for great beauty, one that is magnanimously gorgeous and gracefully feminine. The collections are reflected in the eclectic mix of colors that encompasses rubies, sapphires, emeralds and embellished with sparkling VVS clarity diamonds set in white gold. The rings are available in exclusive choice of stylish designs that make your fingers beautiful and adorable.

Timeless in tradition and unmatched in their beauty the classic designs accent the memories of love that stands out with its brilliant cuts and luminous luster. The rings are illustriously crafted for woman of all ages and varied lifestyles. Uniquely refreshing these captivating studded rings complements any ensemble and versatile to wear for parties, engagements, weddings or social occasions. Each design is one-of-its-kind that is available only in limited editions and custom designs.

The extended inventory from Shagun Gupta encompasses Bridal Sets, Necklaces, Pendants, Bracelets, Earrings & Chandeliers, Rings and Wedding bands in Polki, Gemstones and Diamonds.

Also Read
Lifestyle

How much does it cost to hire a moving company?

editor

Moving your entire household is an exciting yet very challenging period of your life. While there are numerous things to take care of, the question of the relocation cost is one of the most important. Knowing the price of the move allows setting the proper budget and avoiding unexpected expenses. So, how much does it […]
Lifestyle

Big Stack launches its First Collection, ‘Amalgamation’ inspired by the game of Poker

26th June 2018, New Delhi: Inspired by the game of skill, ‘Poker’, Big Stack today launched the ‘Amalgamation’ collection. Marking a new chapter in India’s fashion scene, this collection, comprises of poker-inspired smart casual garments and signature unisex poker caps. The design element for this collection has been based on the concept of distraction. This […]
Lifestyle

Check Out the Functional Leather Crossbody Bags from Executive Leather

Today, one of the most convenient things that are seen almost everywhere is a crossbody bags. There are many people who are now sporting crossbody bags mainly because they leave the hands free for use. If you are planning on spending all day in and around the city, buy these accessories from Executive Leather. Leather […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *