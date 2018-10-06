Health and Wellness

Leading Orthopaedic Surgeon in Mumbai

Comment(0)

Dr. Shreyash M. Gajjar is considered one of India’s leading and well recognised Mumbai based Orthopaedic Surgeon specialising in Advanced treatment of Ligament and Cartilage related problems of various Joints of the body (Knee, Shoulder, Ankle, Wrist, Elbow, Hip).

He is a Consultant and Unit Head in Arthroscopy, Sports Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH).

Prior to joining KDAH, he has worked in UK and Australia and has pursued fellowship training in Arthroscopy, Arthroplasty and Trauma surgery.

He has worked in Centers of Excellence with world renowned Specialists in the field and is using his experience and skills to provide a high class service at KDAH.

He performs Evidence-based Advanced Arthroscopic surgery in Athletes, Recreational Sportsperson and Non-Sporting patients for various joint related problems in both Children and Adults.

In 6 years since he joined KDAH, he has performed more than 3000 Surgeries.
This includes more than 2500 Arthroscopic Surgeries.
His complication rate is < 0.5% (International benchmark 1-2 %).
He has No Postoperative infections and No Redo Surgeries.

To know more visit http://www.drshreyashgajjar.co.in

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Dark Dog Organic Is Now offering Energy Drinks made from Organic Caffeine – A Great alternative to Synthetic Caffeine

Dark Dog Organic provides healthy organic energy drinks that are not only great in taste but are rich in antioxidants as well. Their exquisite range of organic drinks meet the highest quality standards to provide a healthy lifestyle to their customers. As far as the benefits of caffeine are considered, it improves muscular endurance and […]
Health and Wellness

Seien Gesund Is The Ultimate Virtual Drugstore Of Germany

editor

Berlin, Germany — 23 March 2018 — Seien Gesund has been on the web market for medications for a long time. It has its client base that is recurring every time that the people need a refill on their medication of choice. The potenzmitteln von deutschland has been helping millions of men from Germany to […]
Health and Wellness

Website Brings Authentic & Official 15 Minute Manifestation Review for People to Learn To Reprogram Their Subconscious to Be Truly Abundant

editor

06, November 2017: Eddie Sergey is the creator of the 15 Minute Manifestation program, which teaches subconscious reprogramming for people to witness abundant benefits in their lives. This course has changed the lives of numerous people around the world. However, there still are many who are apprehensive about taking advantage of this important life-changing course. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *