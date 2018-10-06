How To Measure Curtains And Blinds For Your Windows? Here Are Tips From Experts

London, England – Blinds and curtains have several uses for a home. They add a touch of decor and style, they offer residents privacy from the outside world, and they keep the sunlight out of the home when needed. With their many uses, it is odd to find a home without blinds or curtains. What is more common is finding houses with ill-fitting curtains that stand out in all the wrong ways.

Many are under the impression that the curtains and blinds bought off the rack will fit on their windows without much altering needed. The expert Blind fitters London are on a mission to help homeowners have the best fitting curtains possible. These are some of their useful tips:

Measurement is key

” Measurement is key,” states one of the experts at MyFitters, one of London’s top curtain fitter companies today. “Take the time to measure the windows, keep note of the height and width. This way you will have a more accurate scale and measurement on your hands when you go curtain shopping.” They happily advise.

Style preferences

” Always factor in your style preferences.” Adds another expert fitter from the company. ” Curtains can fully expose the window or leave shade when drawn. For homeowners who prefer to expose the entire window when the fabric is drawn completely, leave between 4 to 6 inches from the original width measurement.” The expert explains further.

Curtain Fabric

Before they could add anything more, another fitter pipes in with another tip: ” Keep in mind that the thicker your choice of curtain fabric, the more extra inches you’ll need. If you do not put enough space, the curtains will still block the window after they have been drawn fully.”

Call the Pros

