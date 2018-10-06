Lifestyle

Find a sparkle sterling silver ring

Sterling silver rings, studded with specific gemstones, can form the perfect anniversary gift for your beloved. The first anniversary obviously demands gold. Perhaps, a combination of gold and the alloy can make the ring more versatile and special, and easier on your pocket. Similarly, a garnet colored Cubic Zirconia (CZ) studded ring can be a nice second anniversary gift. Pearl beads on the third, topaz colored CZ on the fourth, and sapphire CZ on the fifth anniversary are recommended.

On the tenth anniversary, a ring embellished with silver-plated CZ can be the perfect gift. A large, oval green emerald CZ, encircled by red CZ stones, placed on a sterling silver ring also looks perfect; and of course, the twenty-fifth anniversary is meant for silver.

Tips on Purchasing the Silver Rings(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/birthstone-engagement-ring-c-8/ ) Online

Purchasing rings online enables you to browse through a large variety and get the best prices. However, to ensure the safety of your transactions, purchase jewellery only from reputed dealers and retailers after checking their legitimacy via business registration offices. Also, it is a good idea to call up on their helpline number to check their customer services. Another important point to consider is the company’s terms and conditions on matters of refund and return. Check the retailer’s warranty policies before paying up.Get the best sterling silver jewelry online,on cosyjewelry.com you will find the sterling silver necklace,bracelet,and earrings.

