Essential Aspects Of Interior Design

Interior design is certainly a complicated and multifaceted profession. Not only does an interior designer use creative and artistic inspiration, but they must also understand logic, space, the construction of buildings and many other technical skills, not to mention the history of interior styles and their cultural significance. Needless to say, this is a lot of learning and understanding to take on by yourself. That’s why, attending an interior design college can be extremely beneficial for those who are interested in pursuing a career in the field. Here is a look at a few of the essential aspects of interior design. These concepts are definitely worthwhile for any interior design school student to consider.

Balance. When considering the design of an interior space, it is important to achieve some sort of balance. In other words, you must find a pleasant and appropriate spread of different furniture or items in a given area. There are different ways to achieve this type of balance. For instance, you can design a room symmetrically, so that there is a semblance of equality in halves. One half of the room is equal and directly opposite to the other. You can also design a room with radial balance, by defining a center and placing objects circularly around the center point.

Focus. In high-quality interior design, there is often the idea of a room’s focus. This idea refers to the design principle of an object that acts as the room’s focal point, with other elements of design added to compliment this one focus. For instance, in a bedroom, the focus is often the bed. In a parlor or living room, the focus can often be a painting, sculpture or some piece of art. On a kitchen table, the focus could be a vase of flowers. In a family room, the focus could be a television screen.

RMI – אדריכלות ועיצוב פנים

