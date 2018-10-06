Business

Crane Rail EMEA: Markets Reach $1 Billion By 2024

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as crane rail markets respond to the advantages brought by using new materials. The quality and the customization of crane rails are significant market growth drivers. 

EMEA crane rail has many applications. Ports are the most visible, but not the application area that holds the most promise for growth going forward. As the new industrial revolution takes hold all the sectors will show significant growth. 

EMEA crane rail market at $416 million market for EMEA in 2017, is expected to reach $1 billion by 2024. Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

