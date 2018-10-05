Business

Winetoship Welcomes Irresistible Collection of Cabernet Sauvignon at Festive Prices

Comment(0)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Pensacola, FL, (October 03, 2018) – There is nothing that completes a celebratory meal or a festive occasion better than a glass of the finest Cabernet Sauvignon. And for those that are looking for the finest blends at the brink of festive 2018, Winetoship can be the one stop online shop for specialty options that are currently available at now or never prices.

Based in Pensacola, FL, Winetoship is widely popular all across USA for offering the widest collection of premium wines and spirits, even those that may otherwise be difficult to locate in local wine stores. Over the past month, the collection of Cabernet Sauvignon has gained herculean response from wine lovers across USA. Buyers have particularly appreciated the sheer extensiveness of blends introduced by the retailer, that exude the essence of everything exotic ranging from green pepper and tobacco to dark fruits, cherries, cedar, sandalwood and more.

Winetoship is backed with a team of highly qualified and experienced wine experts that can be approached for expert advice very easily. This has further contributed to enhancing purchase experience in the part of buyers which keeps bringing them back over and over again.

About Winetoship
Winetoship is a leading online wine and spirits store based in Pensacola, FL and has over 12 years of experience in this field. The company currently has 2 retail stores in Pensacola and caters to online orders from the length and breadth of USA.

To learn more about Winetopship and place orders for Cabernet Sauvignon at the best of prices, visit www.winetoship.com

Media Contact:
Wintetoship
8058 West Highway 98
Pensacola, Fl, 32506
850-495-3326
support@winetoship.com
###

Also Read
Business

Buy Domain | sbs101solutions

The most successful businesses use the same set of words and images in all customer touchpoints – on their website, in their emails and order confirmations, on their signs, etc. This is branding at its simplest. And the digital pieces of your brand all spring from your domain name. Build a new website on it […]
Business

Global Baby Diapers Industry Outlook: Growth in Per Capita Income to Drive the Market Growth

According to the latest report published by Variant Market Research, the global baby diapers market size is projected to reach $72 Billion by 2024 from $48 Billion in 2016. In this report, baby diapers market forecast says that the global market is growing at 5.1% CAGR from 2016 to 2024.Geographically; Asia Pacific and RoW are […]
Business

15% discount off charge stick for the life of the AED AED/Defibrillator

editor

Euro Energy, a manufacturer and supplier of battery packs and complementary medical products such as the Lifepak 1000, announced a 15% discount for their popular automated external defibrillator. This AED is one of the more rugged and vehicle-friendly units available on the market today. “Due to [the Lifepak 1000’s] clinical effectiveness, more and more entities […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *