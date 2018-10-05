Uncategorized

Turf & Ornamental Inputs Market Growth 2018-2023

Comment(0)

The Global Turf and Ornamental Inputs Market was worth USD 4.47 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 4.34%, to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2023. This market is poised to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The market for Turf & Ornamental Inputs consists of providing, handling and sale of several types of turf and ornamental scientific inputs like pesticides, fertilizers and plant growth regulators (PGR) for proper management and upkeep of turf and ornamental grass.

The growth of the Global Turf & Ornamental Inputs market is majorly driven by factors such as an increasing demand for turf & ornamental inputs from IPM practices, ease of availability, and better awareness about the scientific upkeep of turf & ornamentals. However, factors such as high installation & usage costs and strict regulations are restraining the growth of the market.

The Global Turf & Ornamental Inputs market is segmented based on Synthetic Chemical Inputs, Type of Turf Grass, and Type of Ornamental Grass. The market for Turf & Ornamental Inputs, on the basis of Synthetic Chemical Inputs, is classified into Fertilizers, Plant Growth Regulators, Pesticides, and Others. The Fertilizers segment is the largest segment, by Synthetic Chemical Inputs, with a market share of around 74%. On the basis of Type of Turf Grass, the global Turf & Ornamental Inputs market is segmented into Zoysia Grass, Rye Grass, Bermuda grass, Blue Kentucky Grass, Tall Fescue, and Others. Bermuda grass leads this segment, with a market share of around 25% and is also projected to be the fastest growing segment. On the basis of Type of Ornamental Grass, the global Turf & Ornamental Inputs market is segmented into Fountain Grass, Ravenna grass, Feather Reed Grass, Purple millet, Fibre Optic Grass, and Others. This segment is led by Ravenna grass with a market share of around 32%.

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America and Europe together account for more than 65% global Turf & Ornamental Inputs market. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market due to various factors such as rapid advancement of the tourism industry, and growing area of land under golf courses and parks.

The market is categorized by the existence of diversified international and national companies, where the global retailers lead the market and are predicted to grow exponentially by securing regional or local players. The major companies dominating the global Turf & Ornamental Inputs market are Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, Best Forage LLC, Chemtura Agro Solutions, American Vanguard Corporation, Dow Agro Sciences, Adama Agricultural solutions and Nufarm Ltd.

