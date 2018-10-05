Business

TE Connectivity Offers MAG-MATE Terminals

Comment(0)

TE Connectivity (TE) offers a full selection of Standard MAG-MATE Insulation Displacement Crimp (IDC) terminals for magnet wire terminations.

Hong Kong, October 05, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE) offers a full selection of Standard MAG-MATE Insulation Displacement Crimp (IDC) terminals for magnet wire terminations. MAG-MATE terminals are available in poke-in, poke-in tab, splice, crimp wire barrel, solder post, quick connect tab, pin and receptacle styles. Standard MAG-MATE terminates magnet wire ranging from 34-12 AWG [0.16 -2.05 mm]. Each IDC slot size terminates a range of up to four consecutive magnet wire sizes. Two magnet wires with the same diameter can be terminated in one terminal except as noted.

According to TE specifications MAG-MATE cavities are either integrated into coil bodies or specially designed cavity housings. The magnet wires are precisely positioned in the plastic cavity slots. The MAG-MATE Inserter cuts the terminals from the strip and places the terminals over the magnet wire into the plastic cavities. During this operation, small stripping shoulders in the IDC slot remove the film insulation from the magnet wire. Residual spring energy in the terminal causes the side walls of each IDC slot to function as opposing cantilever beams. This constant pressure results in an intimate metal-to-metal interface, providing a reliable, long-term connection. Wiping action between the wire and terminal removes oxides or other contaminants present on both the conductor and the terminal slot side walls, producing a clean, stable, gas-tight electrical termination. The MAG-MATE Inserter may be used as a semi-automatic bench machine or integr otnideta production lines for fully-automatic applications.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
sarah luo
Heilind Asia Pacific
RM 1707-10,DELTA HOUSE,3 ON YIU ST
26119634
http://www.heilindasia.com/

Also Read
Business

Global Guqin Market Insights, Trends, Status and Outlook 2018 – 2025

The market insights strategic on Global Guqin Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on Guqin industry chain analysis, executive summary, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Guqin […]
Business

Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market 2025 by New Technology, Category, Application and Specification

21th September, 2018- Anti Diarrheal Drugs Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The Antidiarrheal drug is any drug that relieves signs of diarrhea and can be differentiated into groups based on chemical or functional similarities. The […]
Business

Portland Cement Industry 2018 Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Application, Emerging Demand and Opportunity Forecast 2023

Portland Cement Market report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. On the basis of product, this report displays the Cost Structure, Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Gross Margin, market share and growth rate. Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/588219 .    The […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *