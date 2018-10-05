Lifestyle

Studio Launch – Raleigh Newborn Photographer

Comment(0)

Holly Springs, NC – Launching this September is a new studio just outside of the Raleigh/Durham area. Finally a place to call our own! Sally Salerno Photography has grown and become increasingly busy with the newborn side of her business and with that comes a need for a more comfortable spot for babies and their parents. There is now dedicated area for shooting newborns that is separate from the relaxing corner for parents to wait and watch (or possibly even take a nap) with WiFi! This has been a long awaited dream for us! Please visit https://sallysalernophotography.com and click on studio for a sneak peak!

Sally Salerno, the Raleigh area’s leading newborn photographer has been published by Best Newborn Photographers and PhotographyAssociation.com and has been Newborn Magazine’s EXCELLENCE Award Winner for 3 years straight. Sally has studied under many of the best photographers in the world including Kristen Mackey (SonKissed Photography), Mary Maloney (Pebbles and Polka Dots Photography), Nicole Smith (Nicole Smith Photography) and online studies with Rachel Vanoven, Erin Tole, Sandra Hill and Erin Elizabeth.

For more information on Sally Salerno please contact the studio at 919-576-3673 or email sallysalernophotography@yahoo.com. Recent work can be seen at https://sallysalernophotography.com or www.facebook.com/sallysalernophotography.

Contact
Sally Salerno
Sally Salerno Photography
919-576-3673
sallysalernophotography(at)yahoo.com

###

Also Read
Lifestyle

Gomera Apartments Offers Accommodations for Holidaymakers

editor

The family-run apartment owners offer convenient accommodations for guests wishing to make the most of their holiday in La Gomera at the Gomera Apartments. [LA GOMERA, 19/02/2018] – British holidaymakers need not worry about looking for a place to stay in La Gomera, says Gomera Apartments. The family-owned business offers a unique range of accommodations […]
Lifestyle

“Night of Hope” By The Delhi-Gurgaon Food Bank

editor

“Night of Hope”- 3rd Charity Gala Dinner, hosted by the Delhi-Gurgaon Food Bank, a non-profit initiative run by Responsenet, was held at The Bristol Hotel Gurgaon. With the goal to raise funds and create network to provide daily meals to about 7000 vulnerable children in a sustainable manner. The 6th Food–A-Thon Campaign Culmination Ceremony gathered […]
Lifestyle

New Stock Of Justin Bieber Clothing Now Available For Worldwide Fans At Bieber-Clothing.com

editor

China : All those teens and young folks who want to mimic the style and fashion of the Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber now have a reason to cheer. Bieber Clothing has updated their collections for 2018. They have Justin Bieber themed shirts, hoodies, and caps to enhance one’s style quotient this new year. All […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *