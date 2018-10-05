Business

Security Orchestration Market Aggrandizes To USD 2123.5 Million by 2023 With 15% of CAGR Worldwide; Asserts MRFR

Comment(0)

Market Highlights:

Security orchestration is defined as the method of connecting security tools with existing security systems to better operate organizations’ security operations. Technological integration with the existing tools allows enterprises to adopt advanced security technologies using both internal and external resources.

The key players in the global Security Orchestration Market are FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Security (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), Hexadite (U.S.). In the light of recent market developments, FireEye, Inc., a prominent player in security orchestration market offers solutions and services associated with security orchestration. The solutions offered by the company help the users improve their response time, minimize risk exposure, and maintain a process consistency throughout the security program. Cisco Systems is another significant player in security orchestration market. Their security orchestration solutions help enterprise network management team to manage all the operation related to the security program. They also provide security solutions for cloud-based application and minimizes complexity. 

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5994

The key factors driving the security orchestration market include the rapid deployment of cloud-based solutions, growth in the BYOD trend and increasing security breach incidents. Moreover, enterprises are deploying security orchestration solutions to protect the networks from data breaches and threats. However, a combination of security analytics with security orchestration can create market opportunities in future.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global security orchestration market are FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Security (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), Hexadite (U.S.), Phantom Cyber Corporation (U.S.), Tufin (Israel), Swimlane LLC (U.S.), and CyberSponse Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Segments

The global security orchestration market is segmented into component, application, deployment, organization size, and vertical. The component segment consists of solution and service. The service segment is bifurcated into professional services, consulting services, training and education, support and maintenance and managed services. The application segment is bifurcated into threat intelligence, network forensics, ticketing solutions, compliance management and others. The deployment segment consists of cloud and on-premise. The organization size segment comprises small and medium enterprise and large enterprises. The end-user segment consists of BFSI, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, retail, IT & telecommunication and others.

Regional Analysis

The global security orchestration market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America market is expected to have the largest market share in the global security orchestration market owing to the presence of major players, well-established research & development center and demand for cutting-edge security technology. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing in the security orchestration market. The growth in the region is attributed to rising adoption of cloud-based security solutions and need for advanced security solutions to combat cyber-attacks.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/security-orchestration-market-5994

Intended Audience

  • Technology Investors
  • Research/Consultancy Firms
  • Software Providers
  • System Integrators
  • Independent software vendors
  • Consulting firms
  • Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
  • Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Also Read
Business

Reasons To purchase Child Dresses From Online Shops

Shopping is generally a fun activity and devoting time for you to shop for the toddlers is definitely a entertaining responsibility to have a hand in. In case your baby requirements new clothing but you completely hate stepping out of one’s favorite spot around the sofa, usually do not worry, online baby retailers are here […]
Business

Medically Prescribed Apps Market Growth and Worldwide Foresight Report to 2027

Namely Medically Prescribed Apps Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations. The Global Medically Prescribed Apps Market Key Players are Pathfinder International (U.S.), Fueled (U.S.), Y Media Labs (U.S.), ArcTouch (U.S.), Intellectsoft […]
Business

Pick and Place Carton Packers Market Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2028

Global Pick and Place Carton Packers Market – Overview: Pick and place carton packers are packaging machineries used for picking and lifting of a product in a carton placed on an assembly line. The main advantage of pick and place carton packers is that it can lift large amount of products in a single run […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *