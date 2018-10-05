Rehabilitation Equipment Market Analyzed Globally by Top Key Players, Trends, Share, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2018-2021

The global rehabilitation equipment market is expected to reach 14.91 Billion by 2021 from USD 9.86 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

According to the new market research report “Rehabilitation Equipment Market by Type (Mobility (Wheelchair, Assist Device), Body Support (Lift, Sling), Exercise (Upper, Lower Body), Living Aids (Reading, Writing)), Application (Physiotherapy, OT), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Home Care) — Forecasts to 2021”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as growing incidence of disabilities resulting from non-communicable diseases, favorable healthcare reforms, and rapid growth in the geriatric population coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. However, a high cost & maintenance expense of rehabilitation equipment is the key factor that is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

In this report, the rehabilitation equipment market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into mobility equipment, body support devices, exercise equipment, and daily living aids. In 2016, the daily living aids segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which need long-term treatment.

On the basis of end user, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy centers, and home care settings. In 2016, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the rehabilitation equipment market. This can be attributed to factors such as higher quality of treatment provided in hospitals and clinics, as opposed to other end-user segments, increasing sports injuries, the growth of the disabled and aged populations, and supportive reimbursement policies for hospital treatment.

Based on region, the rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, Europe dominated the market, followed by North America. Factors such as supportive government initiatives for safe patient handling, growth in geriatric population, and the presence of a large number of players in Europe are driving the growth of the European rehabilitation equipment market.

The rehabilitation equipment market is fragmented in nature with several big and emerging players. This market is dominated by key players such as Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Dynatronics Corporation (U.S.), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.), Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation Co., Ltd. (China), Carex Health Brands (U.S.), Roma Medical (U.K.), Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), GF Health Products, Inc. (U.S.), and HEMC (Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company) (India).

