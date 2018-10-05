Uncategorized

Planting Equipment Market Growth 2018-2023

Planting Equipment Market was worth USD 17.53 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.2%, to reach USD 23.68 billion by 2023.

Plant equipment is generally towed behind a tractor that assists in the sowing of seeds. It is connected to a tractor and the seeds are sown in along the rows. Plant equipment varies in size, with the biggest one being the 48-row John Deere DB120. The row units are placed uniformly along the equipment at intervals which differ from crop to crop.

The major factors which drive the growth of planting equipment market are automation in the agriculture sector to augment the yield, decreasing the arable area for agriculture, reduced availability of labor, and prevalence of contract farming in the planting equipment market. However, lack of awareness and high cost are the few challenges faced by this market.

The Global Planting Equipment Market is segmented based on Type into Air Seeders, Seed Drills and Planters. Based on Design, the market is segmented into automatic and Mechanical. Further, on the basis of Crop Type, the market is segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables.

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East and Africa, and Latin America. As of 2016, Europe led the global Planting Equipment Market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow the highest during the forecast period due to various factors such as increased focus on agriculture industry for high quality goods and increasing production of cereals in the country.

This market is extremely disjointed with numerous big and developing players operating in the business. The major companies dominating the global Planting Equipment Market are Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Buhler Industries, Inc., Kinze Manufacturing, Inc., SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd. and Morris Industries Ltd.

