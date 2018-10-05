Tech

Output Factory for Adobe InDesign Now Supports macOS Mojave

Comment(0)

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.3.13, a compatibility update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting from InDesign through batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, auto-preflighting, custom scripts integration and other time-saving options. The new version makes Output Factory compatible with the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and enhances some advanced file naming options.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.3.13, a feature update to company’s output automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php). Awarded 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of publishers, printers, prepress houses, and ad agencies worldwide. The software helps users eliminate repetitive tasks and costly errors through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and is offered as a free update to the licensed users of version 2. Output Factory is fully compatible with the new Dark Mode while, at this point, preserving its original appearance. A dark appearance will be introduced in the future. The update also adds support for script labels when exporting InDesign documents as groups of several pages. The Script Label token lets users insert text from InDesign documents into variable output file names.

“I want to say how valuable and useful Output Factory has been for our company,” says Ed Saye, studio manager at Blue Sky Agency in Atlanta, Georgia. “The folks that use it are delighted to have a way to automate so much repetitive work in a consistent and organized way.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch output of InDesign files
-Export every n pages as a single PDF file
-Variable output file names
-Create PDF security presets
-Output files to multiple formats with one click
-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files
-Eliminate errors with automatic preflight

Pricing and Availability:
Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.14 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions
Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.

Also Read
Tech

Statistical Analytics Market 2017 to 2023 – Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Competitor Landscape, Key Players Analysis, Trends and Forecasts

Market Highlights: On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.  North America region is generating highest market share in the statistical analytics market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation.    Digitization in North America is mainly due to the […]
Tech

Global eFuel Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

“Growing environmental safety concern and greater emphasis on the use of renewable energy sources are likely to boost the e-fuel market” Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on Global E-fuel Market. According to OMR analysis, the global e-fuel market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period […]
Tech

Penetration Testing Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 26% by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: Globally, the penetration testing market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to increasing need to fulfill the compliance requirements which is one of the driving factors for the growth of the penetration testing market.   The penetration testing market is differentiated by type, component, deployment, organization […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *