Nasal Atomizer Devices Market Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment Upto 2025

Nasal atomizer devices are used to administer drugs through the nasal mucosa. Drug delivery used for topical treatment of nasal diseases such as sinusitis and allergic rhinitis. The nasal route of administration is considered in certain cases over the conventional oral route due to the fact that rapid absorption of the drug takes place with more efficient drug administration. Therefore, it is a more desired route of administration for noninvasive vaccination and target specific drug delivery. The nasal route addresses restraints of poor drug bioavailability, slow absorption rate, drug degradation, and adverse events in the gastrointestinal tract.

Atomized nasal drugs get rapidly absorbed across the mucosal membranes and into the bloodstream by avoiding first-pass metabolism. Nevertheless, during nasal delivery, one needs to protect the lungs from hazardous exposures. Nasal atomizer devices utilize medication in liquid form which are administered through the nasal route using droppers, nebulizers spray pumps, and atomizers attached to the tip. The drug present in the atomizers travels through the tip in the form of atomized mist which helps in increasing the surface area of the drug on the nasal mucosal. Nasal atomizer devices have a number of compelling advantages over other devices. These devices are non-invasive, provide for fast execution of therapeutically relevant concentrations of drug into the bloodstream, helps by-pass metabolism of the body, and lastly these devices provide ease of administration of the drug. Accurate dosing is essential in a nasal atomization device to bypass any side effects due to overdose. Auto-disable feature in a nasal atomizer allows for increased efficiency in infection control with decreased risk of cross contamination by preventing any repeated use by one or the other patient.

Nasal atomizer devices are cone shaped, equipped with a luer-lock attachment which allows it to be connected to any standard luer-lock syringe. The nasal cone present on the device allows for comfortable and appropriate positioning of the device against the nasal opening, thus preventing chances of accidental trauma. These devices are currently being used in the treatment of allergic rhinitis and sinusitis. Nasal atomizer devices are multi-dose products allowing for long-term usage. In 2004, Kurve Technology Inc. designed and developed a nasal drug delivery device ViaNase which has a controlled particle dispersion method.

Nasal atomizer devices can be classified as gas propelled or electrical. The air or gas controlled technology involves the use of a bottle which when pressed or squeezed releases the drug content through a small nozzle tip in definite volume. The delivered drug dose is dependent on the amount of pressure applied on the bottle. An electronic atomizer on the other hand is developed to release a predefined amount of drug through the nozzle which makes it easy to use in homecare settings by individuals.

Major drivers of the nasal atomizer devices market are increasing prevalence of sinusitis, increasing academic & clinical research activity, increasing collaboration between organizations to increase awareness, changing lifestyle, advancements in healthcare industry, launch of novel therapeutics, increasing per capita income in emerging economies, and increasing number of regulations mandated by regulatory bodies for more efficient and cost effective drug delivery systems. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has specific guidelines for manufacturers, which outlines all requirements the WHO deems essential for the adoption of a new immunization delivery system which should constitute a single-use delivery system. Increasing trends of self-medication is a lucrative opportunity for the global nasal drug delivery devices market. On the other hand, major restraints associated with the nasal atomizer devices market are pathological conditions such as cold or allergies that can affect the bioavailability of the drug during administration, rapid removal of the therapeutic agent from the site of administration is difficult, and stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement rates.

Geographically the global nasal atomizer devices market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region leads the cancer supportive care therapeutic market globally due of increasing population, increasing patient pool, growing geriatric population, increasing number of screening procedures, presence of leading manufacturers, and technological advancements. The North America market is closely followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is an emerging market for cancer supportive care therapeutics mainly because of increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, increasing population and growing awareness. High rate of acceptance of new technologies in developed regions of North America and Europe is expected to maintain the dominance of these regions in the global nasal atomizer devices market.

Major players in the global nasal atomizer devices market include Becton Dickenson, Pfizer, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, Kurve Technology, and others.

