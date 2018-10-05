Lifestyle

How to decide what kind of sterling silver bracelet to buy

Comment(0)

You are able to choose from different styles of sterling silver charm bracelets available in the market today. Design is according to a subject like family, specific color, a hobby or career. But most sterling silver bracelets are made of combination of different styles.

Materials Used

Most bracelets are made of silver or gold plated with stainless steel as its base material. More expensive bracelets are made of 18 karat gold. It may feature an imitation or genuine gemstone as its design.

Basic sizes of Bracelets

Small bracelet that consists of seventeen charm links.
Medium size contains eighteen charm links.
Large consist of nineteen charm links
You can choose to add more links or even subtract depending on the size you want that fits you right. But mostly they choose the medium size which consists of eighteen charm links.

These bracelets have become popular worldwide. This started in Italy yet you can see its popularity spreading worldwide. These bracelets are quite expensive since it is made of high quality stainless steel with 18 karat gold on the top.

But to make it more affordable to the consumer, manufacturers from all over the world produces similar bracelets using lower quality components to as to make it less expensive.

Pricing

Prices vary on the quality of these bracelets. A bracelet made of high quality stainless steel and 18 karat gold is often bought on prices from $15 to around $50. You can expect to get it at less price if you get one of those of lower quality bracelets.

Go shop online and you will even find online stores that offer a “bracelet builder” page, where you are able to customize your own bracelets. You will choose the number of links you want and choose designs for your charms. Once you are done, you will see how the bracelet looks like.

Charm bracelets most often are an expression of your feelings and a showcase of your personality. People will always remember you just by looking at your bracelet. That is why customize charm bracelets are most popular today.

People have a way of expressing themselves in their own jewelry collection. There are endless possibilities and great varieties of design to choose from or create our own logo or design if you want to.

You can even add your favorite precious gems or your birthstone to it. Anything is possible and you can customize it to fit your personality. Shop now and start creating your own sterling silver bracelet(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/925-sliver-bracelet-c-12/). It is even a great gift to your love ones.

Also Read
Lifestyle

Skagen Joan Quartz SKW6331 Men’s Watch: Minimal, Timeless and Classic

Whoever is in a search for a timepiece stylish enough for any kind of formal setting but without a hefty price tag and maintenance-related hassle is going to find the Skagen Joan Quartz SKW6331 Men’s Watch a piece that is tailored to their individual requirements. It’s slim but sturdy enough to withstand everyday use under […]
Lifestyle

Pune Beauty, Prineet Grewal crowned Mrs India Earth 2016

ushakarnani

Pune Beauty, Prineet Grewal crowned Mrs India Earth 2016 • To represent India at the global pageant at Las Vegas in June 2017 It was a proud moment for Pune-based Prineet Grewal, as she was crowned the winner of the beauty pageant Mrs India Earth 2016, which celebrates the spirit of womanhood and gives a […]
Lifestyle

Gummy Vitamins Market

The Market estimations in this report are based on the Marketed sale price of Gummy Vitamins (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). The percentage splits, Market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *