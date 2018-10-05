Entertainment

Gaurang Doshi’s Happy Anniversary to begin soon

Happy Anniversary to be produced by Gaurang Doshi and Directed by Neeraj Pathak Happy Anniversary is a romcom thriller portraying the new age relationships and the value of relationships.

As per sources Gaurang had encouraged people to share their stories and Gaurnag has received an overwhelming response. Happy Anniversary is a youthful movie which has a larger-than-life concept.The starcast includes the bachaans and many more. Shooting for the movie will commence from early next year.

Doshi has in the past produced films such as Aankhen (starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Rampal), Deewar (Amitabh Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt) and Bawandar (Nandita Das).

