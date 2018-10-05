Entertainment

Gaurang Doshi Latest Movie, “Indans In Danger – They want them killed”

As per sources, Huge is the word that can define the new movie “Indians in Danger- They want them killed.” Its a production venture by Gaurang Doshi and the movie will be directed by Mr Abbas Mustaan. Sources claim that its a Multi-Starcast film whose shooting will soon commence in South Africa.

The story of the movie is unseen and unheard of with the essence of Abbas Mastaan in drection.

Taking ahead the great legacy of Late Mr. Vinod Rai Doshi who had presented many successful films, all of which have received nation-wide acclaim and recognition including Sachaa Jhuta (1970) , Blackmail (1973), Faulad (1963), Nastik (1983), Panch Ratan (1965), Dil (1990), Beta (1992), Raja (1995), Rajkumar (1996) Gaurang Doshi Rebranded the Production house to Gaurang Doshi Production Pvt Ltd and presented banners inlucing Aankhen (2002), Deewar(2004) and Bawandar (2000)

Currently Gaurang Doshi is out of India and was not available for any comment.

