Europe Balloon Catheter Market is driven by increased initiatives by government and administrative bodies

The balloon catheter is a delicate catheter device having at its end an inflatable balloon that can be inserted into a conduit or vessel and then blown to remove blockage. The balloon catheter is primarily used to treat heart-related diseases, particularly coronary heart disease, caused by diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol levels. The use of these catheters has steadily increased in the health care sector and these devices have become an essential part of medical diagnosis and treatment.

Europe Balloon Catheter Market size was around USD billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of % to reach USD billion by 2023. 

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand for minimal invasive surgery, increased initiatives by government, rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, stable advancements n technology, increased investments on R&D. However reimbursement issues and vary range of alternatives are hindering the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. Europe is assumed as developed market and is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period.

Major companies in the market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Vascular, Terumo Medical, Corp., Medtronic, Biosensors International, Ltd., Boston Scientific, Goodman, and Cordis.MicroPort Scientific, Corp., Simeks Medical, and AngioScore, Inc.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

