Embroidery Art Online Experiences Explosive Traffic Surge Post Design Library Update

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

USA, (October 3, 2018) – The passion for embroidery is captivating and its charm is eternal. And with sites like Embroidery Art Online, accessing the finest of designs in the easiest possible format is now possible for enthusiasts all across the globe. Based in USA, this innovative venture has dedicated itself to offering unmatched machine embroidered design options that are applicable to clothes, soft furnishing, pillow cases, table clothing, napkins or any others for that matter.

The site has been widely appreciated for maintaining compatibility with all kinds of users be it thoroughly experts or laymen, even though the available options are not patch on / iron on designs. To maintain convenience to the best possible level, the site offers designs in various formats like PES, DST, EXP, VIP, HUS, VP3 and more to suit the machine / hardware used by the clients.

Topped with updating their embroidery library frequently with breath taking designs that are available at very affordable prices, current customers have expressed their happiness in visiting Embroidery Art Online over and over again.

About Embroidery Art
Embroidery Art Online is a unique website that offers innovative and inimitable embroidery designs at very attractive prices. Everything from cartoons and floral to festive, animals, insects and more, the site houses options applicable to clients with all kinds of tastes, preferences and experience level.

More information on Embroidery Art Online in terms and designs, costs, terms and conditions is available at www.embroideryartonline.com

Media Contact:
Embroidery Art Online
Phone: (123) 456-7890
Email: mail@example.com
###

