E-Sheesh Wins Epic Traffic After Announcing E Liquid Clearance Sale 2018

UK, (October 05, 2018) – E-Sheesh, the leading UK based e liquid supplier / reseller has announced its clearance sale 2018 and buyers around the globe seem to be spoilt rotten with delectably affordable options. This innovative company is not just an online retailer but a wholesale manufacturer as well, with their very own brand practically becoming a household name not only in Britain but the world over.

The e clearance sale is currently announced one liquid, vapes and more all of which are from top coveted brands like Lush Drops, Caveman Juice, Aunt Jessie’s Recipe etc. Exiting deals like picking any 2 e liquids for 15£ or lesser is only the tip of the iceberg. Over the past week, E cigarettes and vape kits have sold out with phenomenal swiftness with the inflow of traffic and orders expected to soar by mid-festive season.

As expressed by this leading e liquid wholesale supplier, they are all set to ensure that the quality of purchase experience in the part of loyal customers is maintained at its best even through this ongoing mad-rush.

About E-Sheesh :
E-Sheesh is a premium e liquid distributor based in UK and currently offers one of the widest varieties of high-quality liquids and vapes at very affordable prices. The company currently ships to all prime destinations across the world with easy shipping and delivery policies.

More information on E-Sheesh in terms of product catalogue, sale, discounts, delivery etc is available at https://esheesh.com

Media Contact:
E-Sheesh
Address: 9-13, Holbrook Lane, Coventry, CV6 4AD
Mail: info@e-sheesh.com
Phone: +44 800 009 6626

