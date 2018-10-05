Health and Wellness

Asia-Pacific Syringes Market is predicted to be valued at USD 3.95 Billion by 2023.

Comment(0)

In the year 2018, Asia-Pacific Syringes Market was valued at USD 2.4 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 3.95 Billion at pace of 10.5% CAGR.

A syringe is a medical device used to inject different types of drugs into the body or to take blood samples from the body. A typical medical syringe has a needle attached to a hollow cylinder, which is equipped with a sliding piston. Syringes are widely used in health services such as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and other medical sectors.

View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/apac-syringes-market-1937/request-sample/

Underlying Causes

The growth for Asia-Pacific Syringes Market is driven due to factors like increasing prevalence of Chronic diseases like cardiovascular, obesity, and diabetes diseases, growing geriatric population, rising demand for vaccination, growing adoption of injectable drugs in healthcare facilities, and rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, advancement of technologies in medical industry, and increasing investment by private organizations are expected to drive the market growth. However, high risk related to drug delivery through syringes, and high costs of specialized syringes are the restraining factors which are expected hinder the rate for Asia-Pacific Syringes Market during the forecast period.

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/apac-syringes-market-1937/

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Asia-Pacific Syringes Market has been primarily divided into China, India, South Korea, Japan and Australia. India and China are rapidly growing in the Syringes Market due to increasing use of injectable in drug delivery, rising geriatric population, advancement of technologies in medical industry and improving healthcare facilities which is expected to witness high growth rate for Asia-Pacific Syringes Market during the forecast period.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/apac-syringes-market-1937/customize-report

Key Players:

Leading companies for Asia-Pacific Syringes Market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Smiths Medical, B. Braun Medical Inc., NIPRO Corporation, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, and CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG.

About MarketDataForecast™

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Information:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla
Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com
Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Phone: +1-888-702-9626

Also Read
Health and Wellness

High Incremental Opportunity in Asia Pacific Region for Life Science Reagents Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Life Science Reagents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global life science reagents market was valued at US$ 35.0 Bn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 […]
Health and Wellness

Orthopedic Implants Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027

The orthopedic implants market is expected to witness emergence of several trends that will likely shape the demand and supply scenario of orthopedic implants across the globe. A new and interesting study by Fact .MR throws light on some of the trends that are anticipated to shape the future of the orthopedic implants market, thereby […]
Health and Wellness

Digital Health Market to Earn a Valuation of USD 382 billion by 2025

Crystal Market Research adds “Digital Health Market – 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis: North America dominated the global digital health market in 2016, due to various programs adopted by different organizations (such as American Health Information Community and the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *