​GCR Launches “Wooble” – Web Meeting and Audio Video Conferencing Solution

​Global Channel Resources India Pvt. Ltd. (GCR India), leader in providing vertical focused IoT solutions has launched “Wooble”, a comprehensive first ever advanced yet simple to use solution for organisations looking for modern Web Meeting and AV Conferencing Solution. The newly launched Wooble provides an end-to-end Web meetings and AV conferencing solution that has the flexibility to be embedded into any industry or enterprise requirements.

Wooble offers instant interactive web meeting and video conferencing with unrestricted participants. This platform aims to make web meetings simpler and faster nullifying complex dial-in codes. All the participants can seamlessly share the screen during the web meeting. The application comes with latest and advanced technology to offer better features than competition. It promises to be a one-stop solution, to manage and moderate, small audience interactive meetings and large engaging webinars.

While the leading players in the market assure every feature for their audiences; Wooble, however, outshines them all. It comes with unrestricted participants per meeting, wherein every participant can be viewed on the screen, requires no additional plug-in or application, provides chat history for all users and is both driver and moderator driven collaborative solution. It is backed by WebRTC and HTML5 technology which ensures a thoroughly responsive interface and supports commonly used browsers.

This solution comes as a Digital transformation tool and a boon for the Corporate Sector, the Industrial Sector as well as the Educational Sector to enable cost optimisation, efficient use of time, effective collaboration between participants allowing them to be part of the webinars, conferences or remote training from anywhere at any time.

Elated at the launch of ‘Wooble’, Tony Tsao, Founder & CEO, GCR said “GCR continues to revolutionise collaborative communications with the introduction of our next-generation Web Meeting & AV Conferencing Solution; Wooble. Wooble is here to mark our metabolism in the field of Web conferences, AV Conferencing, Web Seminars as well as Web Meetings. We are excited to roll out our next-generation solution Wooble”.

Some other features of Wooble include allowing the user to invite a large number of participants to their webinar using a simple link. It further allows real-time interactive session wherein one can log into the mobile or desktop browser and can easily carry out video calling, voice recording, messaging, analytics, user authentication, screen sharing, file sharing and many more activities without affecting the existing infrastructure.

Some other key features of Wooble include:

· Unlimited participants

· Enables Seamless sessions

· Cost-effective

· Allows participation from all across the globe

· Host interactive webinar

· Live streaming, record, and replay

· RSVP, calendar, and reminder

· Screen sharing

· Provides 24 x 7 customer support

· Does not require installation of any software for attendees

· Live chat with all participants

“The world is moving towards Digitization at a fast pace and so is India, with Wooble we wish to cooperate and add up to the speed. We at GCR are hopeful that this venture of ours will prove to be an asset in every vertical” added Tsao.

