With The Major Chinese Smart TV Brand Growth In Different Countries, The Export of Smart TVs Will Drive the Chinese Smart TVs Sales

According to Goldstein Research, China Smart TV market demand is progressively flowing from the low-end to high-end, with the significant improvement of products, the smart TV will accelerate the popularity. Further, with the increase of internet applications and intelligent as the center, the TV content is continuously supplemented and improved, the TV ecology gradually mature, smart home values began to show. China Smart TVs market outlook also includes new trade models, product improvements and capital investment as the key strategies adopted by the major players for a significant expansion of business in developed and as well as in developing countries across the globe. In 2018, the global smart home market will Surpass USD 70 billion, the market share of China will reach 32%.

In the long run, the smart home market will be unquestionably the order of hundreds of millions. Moreover, advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data and the rapid development of the ultra-broadband network will further boost the demand for smart TVs in China.

The China Consumer Durables Industry is set to reach USD 270.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% where the China Smart TV Market holds XX% of the total market share

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, China Smart TV market can be segmented as follows:

By Display Type

• LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

• LED (Light Emitting Diodes)

• Plasma

• OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)

• QLED (Quantum Dot LED)

By Resolution Type

• 4K UHD TV

• HDTV

• Full HD TV

• 8K TV

By Screen Size

• Below 32 inches

• 32 to 45 inches

• 46 to 55 inches

• 56 to 65 inches

• Above 65 inches

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

“China Smart TV Market Outlook 2024” contains a detailed overview of the China Smart TV market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by display, by resolution, by screen size, by distribution channel, and by end users.

Further, for the comprehensive analysis, China Smart TV Market Analysis includes the industry market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, growth drivers, risk analysis, market challenges, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market study also covers competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as TCL, Haier Consumer Electronics Group, Hisense, Changhong, Konka, Xiaomi, LeTV, Sony, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services, and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report represents the China Smart TV market share along with the market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players probing possibilities and other shareholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key questions answered in this China Smart TV Market Report

• What is the China Smart TV market Size by 2024 and what would be the expected growth rate of the industry?

• What is the total revenue per segment and region in 2015-16 and what would be the expected revenue per segment and region over the forecast period?

• What are the Smart TV market trends?

• What are the factors which are driving this industry?

• What are the major barriers to Smart TV industry growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this industry space?

• What are the industry opportunities for the existing and entry-level players?

• What are the recent developments and business strategy of the key players?

