Vivi Puppy is one of the best Indoor Space Wooden Dog House Manufacturer in korea

Vivipuppy is a contemporary sense of contemporary sensibilities expressing the sense of well-being and aesthetic sense that pursues happiness and aesthetic feelings along with companions. Always use eco-friendly and functional materials to move toward friendly and easy to approach. I want to express my thoughts and pains without being able to lose my health, clean up my life, and not lose my mind.

4 Type Feeder:
What is Vivi Puppy?
A modern sense of a brand that expresses the feeling of Vivi style in the traditional European sense, pursuing happiness and fashion with a companion animal.
To attain friendliness and comfort, we use environmental friendly and functional materials to seek out new and unchanging hearts.
This is also a brand with a noticeable design that considers not only practical use and neatness but also the health of the companion animal. The models in the homepage are friends we met at the “Organic Animal Sanctuary “sponsored and volunteered by Bibi Puppy. Bibi Puppy continues to support the expansion of pets’ welfare through the “Organic Animal Sanctuary”. I will make a happy world with companion animals.

Joy of Eating
The four types of characters are great and stylish, lovely and nobly produced.
Friendly Sha-sha
Sensible Coco
Lovely Lulu
Cool Hund

Healthy Fragrance
Vivi Puppy’s wood products use birch plywood and the highest E zero (E0) grade of furniture materials. The soft off-white, the sophistication of fine wood, wood grain, and the soft touch, are all part of nature’s mystery.
Convenient Usability
A great deal of sophistication and convenience are put into the design.
You can feel it while using the product.
Graduated ruler to check the amount of food
Tableware adjustable to companion animal’s eye level
Design easy to put in and take out Fantastic angle and eye level
