The Best Halloween Professional Face Painting Experts at creativefaces.com.au

The services available at Creative Faces are a must-have at any special occasion great or small. Events such as kids parties, annual events, special birthday parties, opening nights, showcases, Halloween event or Christmas party.

Creative Faces specializes in professional face artistry guaranteed to make any event a success. They offer affordable party packages For face painting and other kids entertainment services. They are a team of professional face painting artists and entertainers with years of experience in the industry.

The spokesperson at the website of creativefaces.com.au says, “We strive to create a magical experience for any party, great or small. Little girls love transforming into a butterfly fairy princesses and boys love becoming their favorite super hero. Sometimes, it’s the other way around.”

Creative Faces specializes in Halloween face painting and make up. They have helped hundreds of people across Sydney and Melbourne with their Halloween face painting and make up designs. They have award-winning artists who are highly skilled and can execute designs that will leave your friends and families amazed.

Other services that Creative Faces can do in both Sydney and Melbourne is Balloon Twisting. Balloon twisting adds quite a lot of excitement to every kids party and event. Kids love to watch the balloon animals come to life. Balloon twisters can even dress up and act as an entertainer for the duration of the party. Try the mad hatter at your next Alice in Wonderland party!

The team of superhero party entertainers at Creative Faces use only quality water-based, hypo allergic FDA approved paints. They are easy to wash off and very gentle on the skin. All artists have a Working With Children Check, as well as Public Liability Insurance.

About Creative Faces:

Creative Faces specializes in professional face artistry guaranteed to make any event a success. The face painters are professional artists with years of experience in the industry. Their artists also cater to corporate events, professional sporting events, as well as Christmas, Halloween and other themed parties and large functions.