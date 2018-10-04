Tech

Solid State Drive Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2022

The rising use of SSDs for manufacturing the latest models in mobile devices will emerge as a crucial driver for the global solid state drive market,” said a lead TMR analyst. The mobile phone industry is incorporating SSDs to improve the performance of mobile devices and reduce the application launch time, thus boosting the speed of the devices. The intrinsic benefits of SSDs are encouraging leading players such as Apple, Inc. to incorporate SSDs in mobile devices manufactured by them. The use of SSDs as primary storage in hand-held devices such as notebooks and ultraportable computers and gadgets has therefore increased considerably.

“Currently hard disk drive (HDD) manufacturers enjoy a greater share of the demand; however, performance benefits offered by SSDs will soon influence the HDD market’s trajectory,” added the TMR analyst. Unlike SSDs, which store information in a microchip, HDDs have mechanically designed moving parts that make them vulnerable to damage. Moreover, SSDs consume lesser power and provide high-performing features such as error correction, garbage correction, read-write caching, and encryption. The compact form factor has worked well for SSDs enabling them to be fitted into smaller spaces. The growing knowledge regarding benefits offered by SSDs over HDDs will thus bolster demand for the former in the forthcoming years.
Besides this, TMR expects the use of SSDs to considerably increase among cloud providers aiming to scale up their operations and performance. TMR finds these factors extremely beneficial, creating positive growth opportunities for the global solid state drive market.

SSDs come with a high price tag. This is a key factor threatening the market’s growth to an ext
ent. A combination of expensive manufacturing process, costly raw materials, and relatively low market negative is impacting the demand for SSDs. However, in the long term, the adverse impact of high price of SSDs is expected to reduce as SSDs will eventually beat HDD prices. This limits the possibility of their increased adoption in the highly lucrative low-cost mobile sector, states TMR.
Nevertheless, technological breakthroughs are creating novel opportunities for the sales of solid state drives. The latest technological advancements are likely to increase the capacities of SSDs well beyond what HDDs offer. This will provide SSD manufacturers with much scope for reducing the prices at which they make their products available in the market.

